Thailand and Cambodia clash in deadly border conflict over Emerald Triangle

BANGKOK: Thailand and Cambodia engaged in a deadly military confrontation on Thursday, with both sides exchanging air strikes, rockets, and artillery fire in a long-standing border dispute. The clashes, centered around the contested Emerald Triangle region, resulted in civilian casualties and heightened diplomatic tensions.

Thai military officials confirmed that six F-16 jets were deployed from Ubon Ratchathani province, targeting two Cambodian military positions. “Cambodian military targets on the ground were struck in response to aggression,“ said Thai military deputy spokesperson Ritcha Suksuwanon.

Cambodia retaliated with rocket and artillery fire, with one shell hitting a Thai border village, killing one civilian and injuring three others, including a child. “The Thai military violated Cambodia’s territorial integrity, forcing us to act in self-defence,“ stated Cambodian defence ministry spokeswoman Maly Socheata.

The fighting erupted near the Ta Muen and surrounding temples, where Cambodian soldiers allegedly fired first after Thai troops detected a drone overhead. Thailand accused Cambodia of a “targeted attack on civilians” after BM-21 rockets struck a residential area in Surin province.

Diplomatic relations have deteriorated rapidly, with Thailand expelling Cambodia’s ambassador and recalling its own envoy. Cambodia later downgraded ties, expelling most Thai diplomats from Phnom Penh.

The conflict has deeper roots, with recent disputes over landmines and trade restrictions exacerbating tensions. Thailand alleges Cambodia planted new landmines in the contested zone, a claim Cambodia denies.

Domestically, Thailand faces political fallout, with suspended Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra under investigation over leaked diplomatic talks with Cambodia’s former leader Hun Sen. Meanwhile, Cambodia announced plans to reintroduce military conscription next year. - AFP