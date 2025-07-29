Thailand Cambodia agree to halt troop buildup after border clashes

BANGKOK: Thailand and Cambodia have agreed not to send additional troops to their shared border following recent clashes, a Cambodian official confirmed on Tuesday.

The agreement comes after five days of intense fighting that prompted both sides to seek a ceasefire.

Lim Menghour, Director-General of the Commission on Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of Cambodia’s National Assembly, told Reuters that maintaining stability along the border remains a priority.

“It is crucial to have international observers to ensure the ceasefire holds,“ he said.

The latest tensions between the two Southeast Asian nations stem from a long-standing border dispute, which has occasionally escalated into armed confrontations.

The recent clashes raised concerns over regional security, prompting diplomatic efforts to de-escalate the situation.

Both countries have historically faced disagreements over territory near the Preah Vihear temple, a UNESCO World Heritage site.

While a 2013 International Court of Justice ruling clarified some boundaries, sporadic conflicts have continued.

The latest agreement signals a mutual commitment to avoiding further military escalation. However, Lim emphasized the need for third-party oversight to prevent future flare-ups.

“International involvement can help build trust and ensure compliance,“ he added. - Reuters