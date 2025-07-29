Thailand-Cambodia border tensions ease after ceasefire deal

BANGKOK: The Thailand-Cambodia border has stabilised after minor military clashes, with a ceasefire now in effect, acting Thai Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai confirmed on Tuesday.

Military commanders from both nations are scheduled to meet at 10 a.m. local time (0300 GMT) to discuss further steps in upholding the truce.

The agreement was initially announced in Malaysia on Monday, signalling a de-escalation of tensions between the neighbouring countries.

“Both sides are committed to maintaining peace along the border,“ Wechayachai told reporters.

The recent skirmishes had raised concerns over a potential escalation, but the swift ceasefire has eased immediate fears.

The talks aim to solidify the terms of the truce and prevent further confrontations. Observers note that diplomatic efforts, including mediation by Malaysia, played a crucial role in diffusing the situation. - Reuters