Thailand pushes for lower US tariffs, urges ASEAN unity

KUALA LUMPUR: Thailand remains optimistic that the latest US tariff rate of 36 per cent on its exports is not final, as the country has submitted a second proposal for reconsideration with ongoing discussions.

Thailand’s Department of Information Director-General and Foreign Ministry spokesperson, Nikorndej Balankura, said the government is pushing for a win-win solution.

“We hope the 36 per cent is not final... We certainly hope that we’ll get a reduction in the tariff,“ he told Bernama.

The US recently announced new tariffs on several Southeast Asian nations, including Malaysia (25 per cent), Indonesia (32 per cent), and Cambodia (36 per cent), while Laos and Myanmar face the highest rate at 40 per cent.

Thailand is adopting a flexible approach in negotiations, including plans to increase US investments.

“We are being flexible on many fronts. We will invest more in the US. And of course, tariff reduction is on the cards,“ Nikorndej said.

Beyond trade, Thailand is urging stronger ASEAN cooperation to tackle transnational crime, particularly scam centres affecting victims globally.

“We no longer see it as just a threat to Thailand but as a threat to the sub-region and beyond,“ he added.

On Myanmar, Thailand supports Malaysia’s ASEAN leadership in implementing the Five-Point Consensus for peace and reaffirmed its stance that any resolution must be Myanmar-led.

Thailand’s Foreign Minister, Maris Sangiampongsa, is attending ASEAN meetings in Kuala Lumpur, focusing on economic cooperation, sustainability, and regional security. – Bernama