Thailand to announce 1 Syawal date on Sunday evening

PATTANI: The date for sighting the Syawal crescent moon in Thailand has been set for the evening of March 30 across the country, according to Wae Deramae Mamingchik, an advisor to the Sheikhul Islam of Thailand in Pattani.

Wae Deramae, who also serves as the President of the Pattani Islamic Religious Council, explained that there are 40 provinces in Thailand with Islamic Religious Affairs offices.

“The Sheikhul Islam of Thailand has instructed the Islamic Religious Councils in these 40 provinces to conduct the crescent moon sighting on March 30. As the President of the Islamic Religious Council, I have received this directive and made the necessary preparations for the sighting across Thailand.

“If the crescent moon is sighted tomorrow (March 30), then 1 Syawal will fall on March 31. However, if it is not sighted, 1 Syawal will commence on April 1,“ he told Bernama on Saturday.

Wae Deramae also stated that Thailand has approximately 10 million Muslim residents, with the majority living in southern provinces such as Pattani, Yala, and Narathiwat.

He added that the official announcement of the 1 Syawal date will be made by Thailand’s Sheikhul Islam, Arun Boonchom, via television and radio broadcasts on Sunday evening.