Thailand to prepare planes to evacuate nationals from Israel, Iran: govt spokesman

BANGKOK: The Thai government has ordered its military to prepare planes to evacuate citizens from Israel and Iran, a spokesman said Tuesday, as the two sides exchanged missile fire for a fifth day.

There are an estimated 40,000 Thais currently living in Israel, most working on farms under a government labour scheme, and around 300 nationals living in Iran.

“We are ready to evacuate people and have coordinated with the military to prepare planes to bring them home from Israel and Iran,“ government spokesperson Jirayu Houngsub told reporters after a cabinet meeting.

Israel and Iran have both closed their airspace since the conflict broke out when Israel began striking military and nuclear targets in Iran on Friday.

Jirayu said Thai embassies in both countries have prepared evacuation plans for nationals.

The Thai embassy in Tehran announced on its official Facebook page that it had set up a temporary shelter for citizens outside the capital.

Meanwhile China said some of its citizens had been able to leave Iran.

“At present, some Chinese citizens have been safely evacuated to neighbouring countries,“ foreign ministry spokesman Guo Jiakun told reporters in Bejing.