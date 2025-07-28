Tom Lehrer, musical satirist and academic, dies at 97

WASHINGTON: Tom Lehrer, the sharp-witted pianist and satirical songwriter whose dark humor captivated mid-century America, has died at 97.

The news was confirmed by his friend David Herder, as reported by The New York Times. Lehrer passed away peacefully at his home in Cambridge, Massachusetts, on Saturday.

A Harvard graduate by 19 and later a mathematics professor at MIT, Lehrer blended intellectual brilliance with biting comedy.

His songs, often laced with morbid wit, tackled topics from nuclear war to pigeons poisoned in parks.

“Poisoning Pigeons in the Park,“ one of his most infamous compositions, cheerfully described the act with the line, “It just takes a smidgen!”

Lehrer’s satirical genius shone brightest in the 1950s and 60s, with tracks like “Who’s Next?” mocking nuclear escalation and “Pollution” critiquing environmental neglect.

His work resonated with audiences who appreciated his ability to turn grim realities into absurdly catchy tunes.

Despite his early retirement from music in 1965, Lehrer left an indelible mark. His periodic table song, “The Elements,“ set to the tune of Gilbert and Sullivan’s “A Modern Major General,“ became a cult favorite, even earning praise from actor Daniel Radcliffe.

Lehrer dismissed rumors that he quit due to political disillusionment, stating in a 2000 interview, “I wrote 37 songs in 20 years—that’s not exactly a full-time job.”

His legacy endures as a master of musical satire, blending intellect, humor, and a touch of cynicism. - Reuters