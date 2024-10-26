Tropical Storm Kristine leaves 81 dead in the Philippines

MANILA: The Office of Civil Defence (OCD) in the Philippines has reported 81 fatalities due to the devastating impact of Tropical Storm Kristine (Trami), which swept through various regions of the country this week.

According to the Philippine News Agency (PNA), Office of Civil Defence (OCD) administrator Undersecretary Ariel Nepomuceno said this figure is still “subject to validation” to confirm whether the deaths were directly attributable to the storm.

“The 81 casualties were reported by our regional offices. That will still be verified by the Philippine National Police (PNP), who would submit it to the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG),” he said.

More than half of the casualties were recorded in the Calabarzon region with 48, followed by Bicol with 28.

Based on data released by the Office of Civil Defence (OCD), at least two fatalities were reported in the Cordillera region, one in Ilocos, one in Central Luzon, and one in the Zamboanga Peninsula.

The number of missing persons has risen to 34, with most believed to be trapped due to landslides.

“Hopefully, we can still locate them, but many are likely victims of landslides,” he said.

- Bernama, PNA