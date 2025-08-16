Trump and Putin discuss Ukraine but reach no deal in Alaska summit

ANCHORAGE: Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin held a summit in Alaska but announced no breakthrough on ending the Ukraine war.

The two leaders met for three hours at an air base, their first face-to-face talks since 2019.

Trump described the meeting as “extremely productive” but admitted key issues remain unresolved.

“We have a very good chance of getting there,“ Trump said, without specifying details.

Putin expressed hope that their discussions would “pave the way for peace in Ukraine.”

The Russian leader suggested a future meeting in Moscow, to which Trump did not immediately respond.

Putin repeated his claim that the Ukraine war would not have happened if Trump had been president in 2022.

Trump again dismissed allegations of Russian interference in the 2016 US election as a “hoax.”

The summit contrasted sharply with Trump’s recent criticism of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Putin warned Ukraine and its allies against disrupting potential progress through “provocation.”

The meeting was carefully staged, with Trump escorting Putin into the US presidential limousine.

A B-2 stealth bomber flew overhead as reporters questioned Putin about civilian deaths in Ukraine.

Russia has made recent battlefield gains, while Ukraine claims to have retaken some villages.

Trump initially planned a solo meeting with Putin but included top aides at the last minute.

Zelensky was excluded from the talks and has rejected pressure to cede occupied territory.

The Ukrainian leader called for US support, stating, “It is time to end the war.”

Trump hinted at a future three-way negotiation involving Putin and Zelensky.

No further meetings were confirmed before Trump returned to Washington. - AFP