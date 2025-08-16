Pahang launches Malaysia’s first prebiotic rice for better health

TEMERLOH: Pahang has made history as the first Malaysian state to produce prebiotic rice, branded as Beras Pahang.

Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail highlighted its unique health advantages.

“Beras Pahang has its uniqueness. It is a prebiotic rice, low in sugar, and suitable for those with diabetes.”

Currently, the rice is sold in limited quantities, with Pahang residents getting priority access.

Grown in Pekan’s Ganchong fields, it boasts enhanced taste, fragrance, and softness while aiding digestion.

Priced at RM8 per kg, it was launched at Pahang Mini MAHA 2025 in Dataran Temerloh.

The event drew over 80,000 visitors, prompting plans to rotate its location annually.

Wan Rosdy cited Pahang’s RM25.12 billion agriculture sector contribution, second only to Johor.

Crops dominated with 88% of sales, led by palm oil (RM14.18 billion) and Cameron Highlands vegetables (RM3.6 billion).

Musang King durian earned RM2.42 billion, reinforcing its global appeal.

Pahang also leads in fresh milk production, with 9.05 million litres worth RM47.25 million.

The state is expanding into premium livestock, including wagyu cattle, to boost high-value agriculture. - Bernama