Trump criticises London mayor Khan again during UK visit

TURNBERRY: US President Donald Trump once again targeted London Mayor Sadiq Khan during a press conference in Scotland, where he appeared alongside British Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

When asked if he planned to visit London in September, Trump confirmed his intention but took the opportunity to criticise Khan.

“I’m not a fan of your mayor. I think he’s done a terrible job,“ Trump said. “The Mayor of London... a nasty person.”

Starmer, standing beside Trump, quickly interjected, “He’s a friend of mine, actually.”

However, Trump doubled down, stating, “I think he’s done a terrible job. But I would certainly visit London.”

The tension between Trump and Khan is long-standing. Khan, a Labour Party member like Starmer, has been a vocal critic of Trump.

In January, ahead of Trump’s return to the White House, Khan warned of the dangers posed by “reactionary populists” in an article.

Their feud dates back to Trump’s first term when Khan criticised the US travel ban on citizens from several Muslim-majority countries.

Trump retaliated by calling Khan a “stone cold loser” and accusing him of mishandling terrorism.

In a podcast recorded before Trump’s 2024 re-election, Khan suggested that Trump’s hostility was racially motivated.

“He’s come for me because of, let’s be frank, my ethnicity and my religion,“ Khan said.

Despite their differences, Khan acknowledged the democratic process after Trump’s victory, telling AFP in December that the American people had “spoken loudly and clearly.”

Responding to Trump’s latest remarks, a spokesperson for Khan said the mayor was “delighted that President Trump wants to come to the greatest city in the world,“ adding that Trump would see how London’s diversity strengthens the city. - AFP