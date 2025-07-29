Trump cuts Russia ultimatum to 10 days amid Ukraine war talks

ABERDEEN: US President Donald Trump has dramatically shortened his ultimatum to Russia, giving Moscow just “10 or 12 days” to end the war in Ukraine or face severe sanctions.

The announcement came during his meeting with UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer at Trump’s Turnberry golf resort in Scotland.

Trump expressed frustration with Russian President Vladimir Putin, stating, “I’m not so interested in talking to him anymore.”

He had initially set a 50-day deadline on July 14 but now insists on quicker action. “There is no reason in waiting,“ Trump said.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky welcomed Trump’s stance, thanking him for his “clear stance and expressed determination” in a social media post.

The leaders also discussed the worsening humanitarian crisis in Gaza. Trump acknowledged signs of “real starvation” and announced plans for US-backed “food centres” in the region.

Starmer described the situation as an “absolute catastrophe.”

Trade relations were another key topic, with Trump hinting at leniency for UK pharmaceuticals under the new US-UK trade deal signed in May.

“We certainly feel a lot better with your country working on pharmaceuticals for America,“ he told Starmer.

The meeting followed a landmark US-EU trade agreement, with Trump’s administration pushing for rapid global trade restructuring.

Deals with Japan, the Philippines, and Indonesia are set to take effect on August 1.

Trump is scheduled to open a new golf course in Aberdeenshire before returning to the US. - AFP