Trump defends Netanyahu amid corruption trial, calls it political witch hunt

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump has publicly condemned the ongoing corruption trial of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, calling it a “political witch hunt” and vowing that the US would not tolerate it.

Trump made the remarks on his Truth Social platform, stating, “The United States of America spends Billions of Dollar a year, far more than on any other Nation, protecting and supporting Israel. We are not going to stand for this.”

Netanyahu faces multiple corruption charges, including allegations that he and his wife accepted luxury gifts worth over $260,000 in exchange for political favors. The Israeli leader has denied all accusations, framing the trial as politically motivated.

An Israeli court recently rejected Netanyahu’s request to delay his testimony, citing insufficient justification. His legal team argued he needed to focus on “security issues,“ particularly amid ongoing tensions with Iran and Hamas.

Trump compared Netanyahu’s legal struggles to his own, referencing his 2024 conviction on 34 counts of falsifying business records. “It is a POLITICAL WITCH HUNT, very similar to the Witch Hunt that I was forced to endure,“ he said.

The former president also claimed the trial would disrupt negotiations with Iran and Hamas, though specifics on such talks remain unclear. Hamas still holds 49 hostages from its October 2023 attack, with ceasefire discussions ongoing.