Trump deploys National Guard to Memphis in latest crime crackdown

WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump has signed an order deploying National Guard troops to Memphis as part of his ongoing national crime crackdown.

Critics have labelled the move authoritarian while Trump insists it addresses rising urban crime rates.

The president described the task force as a replica of the unit previously sent to Washington in August.

Trump confirmed the effort would involve both the National Guard and FBI alongside other federal agencies.

He declared the deployment very important because of the crime that’s going on during an Oval Office signing ceremony.

The Republican president indicated Chicago would probably be the next city targeted for similar action.

Trump claims previous troop deployments and deportation raids saved Washington and Los Angeles from immigrant crime.

Attorney General Pam Bondi stated federal agencies would apply Washington’s highly successful model to Make Memphis Safe Again.

The administration has consistently targeted Democratic-run cities throughout this crackdown initiative.

Memphis represents a Black-majority city with a Democratic mayor within Republican-governed Tennessee.

Last week saw the launch of a new Chicago immigration operation targeting the worst of the worst criminals.

Trump has repeatedly threatened National Guard deployment in Chicago amid social media clashes with Illinois’ Democratic governor. – AFP