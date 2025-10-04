Trump gives Hamas deadline for Gaza deal or warns of consequences

WASHINGTON: U.S. President Donald Trump gave Hamas until Sunday night to agree to his proposal to end Israel’s war in Gaza, warning “all HELL” would break out in the Palestinian enclave if it fails to get on board.

After Trump’s latest threat to the militant group, Al Jazeera reported on Friday that Hamas had handed over its response to the president’s plan. The network, citing a source familiar with the matter, did not provide details.

Hamas officials have said they would reject being told to “take it or leave it” but were holding talks with Arab mediators to shape their response. The group is under considerable pressure to accept the plan, backed by major Arab and European powers.

Trump’s marking of a deadline and Hamas’ apparent preference for further talks underscore the wide gaps between the parties as the war approaches its two-year mark.

Describing his plan as “one last chance” for Hamas, Trump wrote in a Truth Social post on Friday: “An agreement must be reached with Hamas by Sunday Evening at SIX (6) P.M., Washington, D.C. time.”

Trump added: “Every Country has signed on! If this LAST CHANCE agreement is not reached, all HELL, like no one has ever seen before, will break out against Hamas.”

Trump, who has frequently wielded the threat of violence toward adversaries who do not meet his demands, on Tuesday said he would give Hamas three to four days to accept his plan, without setting an explicit deadline.

Asked by reporters earlier this week whether there was scope for further talks on his proposal, Trump said: “Not much.”

Speaking at a press briefing on Friday, White House spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt said: “The president has made it very clear to Hamas that this is an acceptable and detailed proposal that they must accept or the consequences are going to be very grave for them.”

HAMAS ‘LOOKING FOR GRAY AREAS WITHIN WHICH WE CAN MOVE’

Trump’s plan specifies an immediate ceasefire, an exchange of all hostages held by Hamas for Palestinian prisoners held by Israel, a staged Israeli withdrawal from Gaza, the disarmament of Hamas and the introduction of a transitional government led by an international body.

After presenting his plan to Arab and Muslim nations last week, Trump hosted Benjamin Netanyahu at the White House where the Israeli prime minister endorsed the document, saying it satisfied Israel’s war aims.

Hamas was not involved in the negotiations that led to the proposal, which calls on the Islamist militant group to disarm, a demand it has previously rejected.

Mohammad Nazzal, a senior Hamas political official, told Al Jazeera on Thursday the group had many comments on the plan. He added: “We do not speak in black and white terms, but rather we are looking for gray areas within which we can move.”

Also on Thursday, a Hamas official told Reuters that the group had yet to finalize its response to Trump’s plan, but that “intensive discussion is under way.” The official said Hamas had held talks with Arab mediators, Turkey and Palestinian factions to shape “the Palestinian response.”

TRUMP PLAN ‘A WINDOW OF OPPORTUNITY,‘ U.N. AID CHIEF SAYS

Israel blocked Gaza City’s main road on Thursday and has told its million residents to flee south, warning it was their last chance to escape a major offensive. The United Nations has repeatedly said that nowhere in Gaza is safe.

“President Trump’s Gaza initiative opens a window of opportunity. It offers both a chance for Palestinians to receive life-saving aid at the scale urgently needed, and to bring the hostages home,“ U.N. aid chief Tom Fletcher said in a statement on Friday. “We are ready and eager to act.”

Trump’s plan calls for aid to Gaza to be distributed without interference by neutral international groups, with the U.N. promising 170,000 metric tons ready to enter.

Israel began its offensive in Gaza after the October 7, 2023, Hamas-led attack on Israel in which some 1,200 people were killed and 251 taken as hostages back to Gaza, according to Israeli tallies. Israel says 48 hostages remain, 20 of whom are alive. Israel’s military campaign has killed more than 66,000 people in Gaza, most of them civilians, according to Gaza health authorities. - Reuters