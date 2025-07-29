Trump may visit China but not seeking Xi summit

US President Donald Trump stated on Tuesday that he is not pursuing a summit with Chinese President Xi Jinping but hinted at a possible visit to China if formally invited.

Trump clarified his position in a post on Truth Social, saying, “I may go to China, but it would only be at the invitation of President Xi, which has been extended. Otherwise, no interest!”

The remarks come amid ongoing geopolitical tensions between the US and China, with trade and security issues remaining unresolved.

Trump’s statement suggests a willingness to engage diplomatically, though only under specific conditions.

Analysts speculate that a potential visit could signal an attempt to ease strained relations, though no official plans have been confirmed.

The White House has yet to comment further on the matter. - Reuters