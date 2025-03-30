  1. World

Trump meets Finland president, discusses buying icebreakers

Reuters
Finnish President Alexander Stubb. REUTERSpixFinnish President Alexander Stubb. REUTERSpix

TRUMP said on Saturday that he met with Finland's President Alexander Stubb and discussed strengthening the bilateral partnership, including by purchasing icebreakers for the United States.

“President Stubb and I look forward to strengthening the partnership between the United States and Finland, and that includes the purchase and development of a large number of badly needed Icebreakers for the U.S., delivering Peace and International Security for our Countries, and the World,“ Trump said in a post on Truth Social.

Separately, the Finnish president's office said in a statement that Stubb's unannounced visit to Mar-a-Lago, Florida was informal in nature.