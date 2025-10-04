Trump reverses $187 million New York security funding cut after criticism

WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump announced he reversed his administration’s plan to cut 187 million dollars from New York’s security funding.

Trump declared the reversal in a social media post on his Truth Social platform. Democratic Governor Kathy Hochul had earlier described the proposed cuts as devastating to the state’s law enforcement and counterterrorism operations.

Hochul welcomed Trump’s decision and confirmed the 187 million dollars in critical funding would be restored.

The grants form part of the Homeland Security Grant Program overseen by the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

FEMA did not immediately respond to Reuters’ request for comment about the funding reversal.

A federal judge in Rhode Island temporarily blocked similar 233 million dollar counterterrorism grant cuts for Democratic-led states earlier this week.

The Trump administration has currently frozen at least 28 billion dollars in funding for Democratic cities and states nationwide. – Reuters