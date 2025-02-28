Trump says China to face added 10% tariff starting in March

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump said Thursday he would impose an additional 10 percent tariff on Chinese imports while moving ahead with levies on Canada and Mexico next week, citing “unacceptable” drug smuggling.

Trump had announced -- then halted -- sweeping 25 percent levies on Canadian and Mexican imports this month over illegal immigration and deadly fentanyl, with Canadian energy to face a lower rate.

But the month-long pause ends next Tuesday.

Following reporters’ questions on whether he planned to proceed on the tariffs next week, Trump wrote on social media Thursday that until the problem of fentanyl stops “or is seriously limited,“ the proposed levies will happen as scheduled.

“China will likewise be charged an additional 10 percent Tariff on that date,“ he added, referring to March 4.

Earlier this month, Trump already imposed a sweeping 10 percent tariff hike on imports from China, prompting Beijing to retaliate.

A US official confirmed to AFP that the new 10 percent levy adds to the existing one over fentanyl, saying that there has been “insufficient progress” on the drug front.

The official added that Washington had to act against all three countries in order to tackle the fentanyl issue.

On Thursday, Chinese Commerce Minister Wang Wentao expressed concerns over Washington's earlier 10 percent tariff.

“China firmly opposes this and has taken corresponding countermeasures, which was a necessary move to safeguard its own legitimate rights and interests,“ Wang said in a letter to newly confirmed US Trade Representative (USTR) Jamieson Greer.

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum on Thursday said she hoped to speak with Trump to avoid being hit by his threatened tariffs.

A high-level Mexican delegation is in Washington in search of an agreement.

And Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said officials are working around the clock to avert US levies but would have an “immediate” response if measures were imposed next week.

Trudeau has repeatedly stressed that less than one percent of the fentanyl and undocumented migrants that enter the United States come through the Canadian border.

The head of a Canadian business council has warned that Trump's threats on Canadian imports have fundamentally altered trade ties between the neighbors.