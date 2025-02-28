SIBU: Police seized more than 29,000 litres of subsidised diesel believed to be smuggled worth more than RM63,000 in a raid on a storage premises in Jalan Ding Lik Kwong.

The raid was carried out by a Sarawak Police Contingent Headquarters (IPK) team with Sibu district police headquarters (IPD) personnel.

Sibu district police chief, ACP Zulkipli Suhaili said in the operation from 12 noon to 3 pm yesterday, a total of 10 suspects aged in their 30s to 50s, consisting of locals and foreigners, were arrested.

The total amount seized is estimated at RM575,693.50.

“This case has been handed over to the Sibu Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDN) for further investigation and is not related to the diesel seizure case in August last year by the MACC,“ he told the media after the Sibu IPD monthly assembly today.

Earlier in his speech at the rally, Zulkipli stressed the importance of police personnel mastering the latest technology such as surveillance systems, data analysis, and artificial intelligence (AI) in law enforcement.

The increase in cybercrime requires the preparation of high knowledge and skills among PDRM members and officers to ensure national security.