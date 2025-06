WASHINGTON: U.S. President Donald Trump said on Friday he had given Iran a 60-day ultimatum on a nuclear deal before Israel's strikes, but added Tehran now has a second chance.

“Two months ago I gave Iran a 60-day ultimatum to 'make a deal.' They should have done it! Today is day 61. I told them what to do, but they just couldn’t get there. Now they have, perhaps, a second chance!” Trump said in a post on Truth Social.