Trump says US ‘obliterated’ Iran nuclear sites, threatens more

WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump said US air strikes on Sunday had “completely and totally obliterated” Iran’s main nuclear enrichment facilities, and warned of more attacks to come if Tehran does not seek peace.

In a televised address to the nation from the White House after the United States joined Israel’s air campaign against Tehran, Trump called the US attacks a “spectacular military success.”

Trump had earlier stunned the world by announcing on social media that US aircraft had struck Iran’s Fordo nuclear enrichment plant, plus the Natanz and Isfahan facilities.

But the fresh US military entanglement comes despite Trump’s promises to avoid another “forever war” in the Middle East -- Iran has vowed to retaliate against US forces in the region if Washington got involved.

“Iran’s key nuclear enrichment facilities have been completely and totally obliterated. Iran the bully of the Middle East must now make peace,“ said Trump.

“If they do not, future attacks will be far greater, and a lot easier,“ added Trump, who was flanked by Vice President JD Vance, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and Secretary of State Marco Rubio for his address on Saturday evening for US audiences.

Trump said earlier on his Truth Social site that a “full payload of BOMBS” was dropped on the underground facility at Fordo, describing it as the “primary site.”

Trump added that “all planes are safely on their way home. Congratulations to our great American Warriors.”

‘Heads up’

Earlier Saturday there were reports that US B-2 bombers -- which carry so-called “bunker buster” bombs -- were headed out of the United States across the Pacific.

Trump did not say what kind of US planes or munitions were involved.

Iranian media confirmed that part of the Fordo plant as well as the Isfahan and Natanz nuclear sites were attacked.

Trump spoke to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu after the attacks, while the United States also gave key ally Israel a “heads up” before the strikes, a senior White House official told AFP.

Netanyahu congratulated Trump on the strikes, saying that “America has been truly unsurpassed.”

Trump had said on Thursday that he would decide “within two weeks” whether to join Israel’s campaign -- but the decision came far sooner.

The US president had also stepped up his rhetoric against Iran in recent days, repeating his insistence that it could never have a nuclear weapon.

Israel and Iran have traded wave after wave of devastating strikes since Israel launched its aerial campaign on June 13, saying Tehran was on the verge of developing a nuclear weapon.

Iran’s President Masoud Pezeshkian had warned earlier Saturday of a “more devastating” retaliation should Israel’s nine-day bombing campaign continue, saying the Islamic republic would not halt its nuclear program “under any circumstances.”

On Saturday, Israel said it had attacked Isfahan for a second time, with the UN nuclear watchdog reporting that a centrifuge manufacturing workshop had been hit.

Iran’s Revolutionary Guard meanwhile announced early Sunday that “suicide drones” had been launched against “strategic targets” across Israel.

Iran denies seeking an atomic bomb, and on Saturday Pezeshkian said its right to pursue a civilian nuclear program “cannot be taken away... by threats or war.”

Huthi threat

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi was in Istanbul on Saturday for a meeting of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation to discuss the conflict.

Top diplomats from Britain, France and Germany had met Araghchi in Geneva on Friday and urged him to resume nuclear talks with the United States that had been derailed by the war.

Iran’s Huthi allies in Yemen on Saturday threatened to resume their attacks on US vessels in the Red Sea if Washington joined the war, despite a recent ceasefire agreement.

The US-based Human Rights Activists News Agency said Friday that, based on its sources and media reports, at least 657 people had been killed in Iran, including 263 civilians.

Iran’s health ministry on Saturday gave a toll of more than 400 people killed in the Israeli strikes.

Iran’s retaliatory strikes have killed at least 25 people in Israel, according to official figures.

Leading US Democrat Hakeem Jeffries said Trump risked US “entanglement in a potentially disastrous war in the Middle East,“ while the Israeli army raised its alert level, permitting only essential activities until further notice.