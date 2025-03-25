Trump says US visit to Greenland not 'provocation'

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump on Monday denied that sending a delegation to Greenland was a provocation but repeated his hopes to acquire the Arctic territory from NATO ally Denmark.

Greenland's prime minister and Denmark's foreign minister both denounced the visit announced for this week by Trump's national security advisor, Mike Waltz, and Usha Vance, the wife of Vice President JD Vance.

“This is friendliness, not provocation,“ Trump told reporters at the end of a cabinet meeting.

Trump insisted that the visit was at the invitation of Greenland, where an independence movement has been seeking to break with Denmark but where polls show little support for joining the United States.

“We’ve been invited, and they really like the idea, because they have been somewhat abandoned,“ Trump said.

“And I think Greenland's going to be something that maybe is in our future. I think it’s important. It’s important from the standpoint of international security,“ he said.

Trump has repeatedly refused to rule out the use of force to obtain Greenland.

Trump administration officials point to the rising presence of Russia and China on the mineral-rich island, where sea lanes have opened up due to climate change.

Greenland is forming a government after an election victory by the center-right Democrats, whose leader, Jens-Frederik Nielsen, has called Trump's Greenland ambitions “inappropriate.”

The White House earlier said in a statement that Usha Vance hoped to “learn about Greenlandic culture” and would attend a dog-sledding race.