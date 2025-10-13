Trump says would be great to get a peace deal with Iran

JERUSALEM: US President Donald Trump on Monday said he wanted a peace deal with Iran after the United States joined Israel in striking the Islamic republic’s nuclear sites during a brief war earlier this year.

Trump said of Iran during a speech to Israel’s parliament that it would be great if they could make a peace deal.

He asked the Israeli parliament if they would be happy with that and suggested it would be nice because he thinks Iran wants to make a deal.

Trump said the ball was in Tehran’s court for any agreement to come to pass.

The Republican president declared that the United States is ready when Iran is ready.

Trump also defended pulling Washington out of an agreement brokered under ex-president Barack Obama on Iran’s nuclear programme.

He stated that he terminated the Iran nuclear deal and was very proud to do it.

Trump told the Knesset that even to Iran whose regime has inflicted so much death on the Middle East the hand of friendship and cooperation is open.

He added that Iran wants to make a deal and they are going to see if they can do something.

Trump concluded that neither the United States nor Israel bear the people of Iran any hostility and merely want to live in peace. – AFP