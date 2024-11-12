Trump taps ex-Fox News host as US ambassador to Greece

WASHINGTON: US President-elect Donald Trump on Tuesday nominated Kimberly Guilfoyle, a lawyer and former Fox News host who has dated his eldest son, to serve as the US ambassador to Greece in his upcoming administration.

“For many years, Kimberly has been a close friend and ally,“ Trump said in a post on Truth Social. “Her extensive experience and leadership in law, media, and politics along with her sharp intellect make her supremely qualified to represent the United States, and safeguard its interests abroad.”

Guilfoyle, 55, spoke at the Republican National Convention in July and has been Trump's loyal ally. She had been engaged to Donald Trump Jr, but the two recently split up, according to US media.

“Kimberly is perfectly suited to foster strong bilateral relations with Greece, advancing our interests on issues ranging from defense cooperation to trade and economic innovation,“ Trump added.

Trump has been known to tap people who are close to his family or of proven loyalty. Previously, Trump named Charles Kushner, the father of his son-in-law Jared Kushner, as his pick for the US ambassador to France.

In a separate announcement Tuesday, Trump named longtime friend Tom Barrack as the US ambassador to Turkey. The private equity executive faced legal scrutiny for his work on behalf of the United Arab Emirates.

He was indicted in 2021 on charges of unlawfully acting as an agent of the United Arab Emirates, but was acquitted in 2022.

Trump also tapped former US ambassador to El Salvador Ronald Johnson as his administration's next envoy to Mexico.

The appointment will be a key diplomatic position in the new administration, after Trump threatened Mexico with tariffs if the southern neighbor does not crack down on the flow of immigrants and drugs at the US border.

“Congratulations Ron. Together, we will put an end to migrant crime, stop the illegal flow of Fentanyl and other dangerous drugs into our Country and, MAKE AMERICA SAFE AGAIN!” Trump wrote on Truth Social.