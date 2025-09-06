Trump threatens to shoot down Venezuelan jets amid drug cartel war

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump has threatened to shoot down Venezuelan military aircraft if they endanger American forces.

This warning comes as Washington deploys ten F-35 warplanes to Puerto Rico to intensify its campaign against drug cartels.

The advanced aircraft will join US warships already positioned in the southern Caribbean.

Trump is increasing pressure on Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, whom the United States accuses of leading a drug trafficking organisation.

A recent Pentagon report described a Thursday incident where two Venezuelan planes flew near a US Navy vessel in international waters as highly provocative.

Trump stated on Friday that any future actions placing US forces in danger would result in those aircraft being shot down.

US forces destroyed an alleged drug boat belonging to the Venezuelan criminal group Tren de Aragua on Tuesday, killing eleven people.

The F-35 jets are being sent to an airbase in Puerto Rico, a US territory with over three million residents.

Maduro has condemned the American military build-up as the greatest threat the continent has faced in a century.

The Venezuelan leader has mobilised his country’s 340,000-strong military and claimed over eight million reservists are ready for armed struggle.

Maduro told foreign correspondents that Venezuela would immediately enter a period of armed conflict if attacked.

White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller labelled Maduro an indicted drug trafficker and accused Venezuela of being run by a narcotrafficking organisation.

Tuesday’s lethal strike on the suspected drug vessel marked a significant escalation in US tactics.

Eight US Navy ships are currently involved in counter-narcotics operations across Latin America.

The Department of Defense confirmed two Venezuelan aircraft flew near a US ship on Thursday in a move designed to interfere with counter-narcotics missions.

Venezuela operates fifteen US-made F-16 fighter jets alongside Russian aircraft and helicopters.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio defended the aggressive new strategy during a visit to Mexico this week.

Rubio stated that the only way to stop narcoterrorist groups is to blow them up and get rid of them.

Caracas has accused Washington of carrying out extrajudicial killings during Tuesday’s operation. – AFP