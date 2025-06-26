Trump urges end to ‘witch hunt’ Netanyahu corruption trial

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump weighed in on ally Benjamin Netanyahu's long-running corruption trial Wednesday, urging for Israel's "Great War Time Prime Minister" to be exonerated after the conflict with Iran.

"Such a WITCH HUNT, for a man who has given so much, is unthinkable to me," Trump wrote in a long post on his Truth Social platform.

The US president, who himself faced an array of criminal charges and convictions that he argued were politically motivated, said he had "just learned that Bibi has been summoned to Court on Monday."

"Bibi and I just went through HELL together, fighting a very tough and brilliant longtime enemy of Israel, Iran, and Bibi could not have been better, sharper, or stronger in his LOVE for the incredible Holy Land," Trump said, using a nickname for the Israeli leader.

"Bibi Netanyahu's trial should be CANCELLED, IMMEDIATELY, or a Pardon given to a Great Hero," Trump said.

The trial has been delayed many times since it began in May 2020, with Netanyahu requesting postponements due to the war in Gaza and later conflict in Lebanon.

In a first case, Netanyahu and his wife, Sara, are accused of accepting more than $260,000 worth of luxury goods such as cigars, jewelry and champagne from billionaires in exchange for political favors.

Two other cases allege that Netanyahu attempted to negotiate more favorable coverage in two Israeli media outlets.

Netanyahu has denied any wrongdoing.

"It was the United States of America that saved Israel, and now it is going to be the United States of America that saves Bibi Netanyahu," Trump said.