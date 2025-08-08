Trump uses tariffs as foreign policy tool against India, China

U.S. President Donald Trump is using tariffs as a foreign policy tool by imposing secondary duties on Indian goods because of India’s purchase of Russian oil, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said in an interview with Fox News on Thursday.

“President Trump is using tariffs as an instrument of foreign policy, and he is putting secondary tariffs on India for buying Russian oil,“ Bessent told Fox News’ “Special Report with Bret Baier” program.

Asked if the U.S. could slap additional tariffs on Chinese goods over Beijing’s purchase of Russian oil, Bessent said Trump is keeping all options open to stop the war in Ukraine and “China tariffs could be on the table at some point.” - Reuters