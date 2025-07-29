Trump warns of starvation in Gaza as aid efforts intensify

GAZA CITY: US President Donald Trump has warned of “real starvation” in Gaza as humanitarian agencies ramp up aid deliveries during Israel’s temporary pause in military operations.

Speaking alongside UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer in Scotland, Trump contradicted Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s dismissal of famine concerns, calling for urgent food distribution.

Trump announced plans for new food centres backed by the US, UK, and EU, aiming to provide easier access for Palestinians.

“We’re going to be getting some good strong food, we can save a lot of people,“ he said. His comments follow Netanyahu’s claim that “there is no starvation in Gaza,“ despite UN warnings of severe malnutrition.

The US-backed Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF) has faced criticism for inefficiency and alleged complicity with Israeli military objectives.

The UN reports hundreds of Palestinians killed while attempting to reach aid sites. Trump proposed alternative distribution points “where the people can walk in, and no boundaries.”

Recent Israeli measures, including daily tactical pauses, have allowed more aid trucks into Gaza.

The UN and partner agencies delivered 120 truckloads on Sunday, with more expected. However, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres stressed that current efforts “are far from the solution to end this nightmare.”

Gazans describe desperate conditions. Jamil Safadi, 37, shared five kilos of flour with neighbours after weeks of searching. - AFP

Others reported violence near aid centres, with some trucks looted or guards firing at civilians. “People have no choice but to try daily to get flour,“ said Amir al-Rash, 33.

Jordan, the UAE, and Egypt have increased aid deliveries, while Germany pledged coordination with France and Britain for airlifts.

UNRWA reiterated the need for 500-600 daily aid trucks to prevent starvation.

Israeli attacks continue despite the pause, with Gaza’s civil defence reporting 54 deaths on Monday. Rights groups B’Tselem and Physicians for Human Rights accused Israel of “genocide,“ a first by Israeli NGOs.

The conflict, triggered by Hamas’s October 2023 attack, has killed 59,921 Palestinians, per Gaza’s health ministry.

Experts demand a permanent ceasefire and expanded humanitarian access.