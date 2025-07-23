Turkey moves closer to Eurofighter jet deal with UK and Germany

ISTANBUL: Turkey and Britain have signed a preliminary agreement allowing Ankara to operate Eurofighter Typhoon jets, while Germany has approved the delivery of 40 aircraft. The move strengthens Turkey’s defence capabilities amid regional instability.

NATO member Turkey has been expanding its military resources through domestic projects and foreign acquisitions. Alongside the Eurofighter deal, Ankara is negotiating with the US to purchase 40 F-16 fighter jets.

Germany’s federal security council approved the Eurofighter sale, as reported by Spiegel magazine. The German defence ministry declined to comment, maintaining its policy of not discussing arms export decisions.

Turkey has been in talks since 2023 to acquire 40 Eurofighter Typhoons, manufactured by a consortium including Germany, Britain, Italy, and Spain, represented by Airbus, BAE Systems, and Leonardo.

Defence Minister Yasar Guler, during a signing ceremony with British Defence Secretary John Healey in Istanbul, highlighted the deal’s role in strengthening bilateral ties and NATO’s air power. “We welcome this positive step toward our country joining the Eurofighter Typhoon club,“ Guler said.

The agreement follows weeks of positive signals from Ankara and the Eurofighter consortium, with Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan praising German and British support for the deal. - Reuters