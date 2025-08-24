Two dead in central Mexico flooding as heavy rains continue

MEXICO CITY: Two people have died in central Mexico due to flooding triggered by heavy rainfall, according to local authorities.

The victims were discovered in Queretaro city shortly before midnight on Friday, as confirmed by a civil protection report.

“They were swept away by rainwater,“ the report said.

Queretaro experienced significant rainfall on Saturday, resulting in property damage and prompting federal authorities to activate a military emergency response plan.

Mexico City also faced severe downpours, causing temporary disruptions at Benito Juarez International Airport, one of Latin America’s busiest hubs, due to poor visibility.

Earlier this month, flooding in the capital and surrounding regions had already disrupted flights at the same airport, which served more than 45 million passengers in 2024.

Mexico encounters major storms annually, typically between May and November.

The Latin American country has experienced an unusually wet year, particularly in the capital, where storms have been the heaviest since 1952, according to official records.

The National Water Commission reported June as the third-rainiest month since 1985.

Scientists have shown that human-driven climate change is causing more intense weather patterns that can make destructive floods more likely. – AFP