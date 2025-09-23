Two Gaza hospitals stop operations as Israeli offensive escalates

CAIRO: Two Gaza City hospitals have been taken out of service due to the escalation of Israel’s ground offensive and damage caused by continued Israeli bombing, Gaza’s health ministry said, as tanks advanced deeper into the territory.

The ministry said in a statement that Al-Rantissi Children’s Hospital had been badly damaged in an Israeli bombardment a few days ago. At the same time, it reported Israeli attacks in the vicinity of the nearby Eye Hospital, which forced the suspension of services there, too.

“The occupation deliberately and systematically targets the healthcare system in the Gaza governorate as part of its genocidal policy against the Strip,“ it said.

“None of the facilities or hospitals have safe access routes that allow patients and the wounded to reach them,“ the ministry added.

There was no immediate Israeli military comment.

Separately, Jordan’s armed forces have decided their field hospital in Gaza City’s Tel Al-Hawa neighborhood will be relocated to Khan Younis for the safety of the hospital’s staff, Jordan’s state news agency Petra reported on Monday.

A Jordanian military source was cited by Petra as saying the vicinity of the hospital had been subject to constant bombardment. The attacks damaged some medical equipment and led to the suspension of some services, the source said.

The field hospital has been providing services in the Gaza City suburb for more than 16 years, according to Petra.

TANKS PUSH DEEPER INTO GAZA CITY

Nearly two years into the war, Israel describes Gaza City as the last bastion of Hamas. Since Israel launched its ground assault on the city this month, the military has been demolishing housing blocks it says were being used by the group.

On Monday, residents said Israeli tanks had advanced deeper into the Sheikh Radwan area and Jala Street in northern Gaza City, where the two hospitals are located, while in Tel Al-Hawa in the southeast tanks had pushed deeper in the direction of the western parts of the city.

They said Israeli forces had used explosive-laden vehicles, detonated remotely, to blow up dozens of houses in the two areas.

In a meeting on Monday at the military headquarters in Tel Aviv with Defence Minister Israel Katz and Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reaffirmed his determination to eliminate Hamas, secure the release of the remaining hostages and ensure that Gaza no longer poses a threat to Israel, his office said.

The offensive has alarmed the families of Israeli hostages still held by Hamas in Gaza. Twenty of those 48 captives are thought to still be alive.

Hamas’ military wing released a video on Monday of Israeli hostage Alon Ohel, 24. It was not immediately clear when the video was recorded. Ohel was last seen in a video released by Hamas on September 5.

A representative said that Ohel’s family had consented to the media identifying Ohel but had not given permission for the video to be published. The video was released on the eve of the Jewish New Year, known in Hebrew as Rosh Hashanah.

Rights groups have condemned Hamas and another militant group in Gaza for releasing videos of hostages, calling it inhumane treatment that amounts to a war crime. Israeli officials have described the videos as psychological warfare.

Meanwhile, local health authorities said at least 25 people had been killed by Israeli fire on Monday across the enclave, most of them in Gaza City.

Hamas’ October 7, 2023, attacks on Israel killed 1,200 people, and 251 others were taken hostage, according to Israeli tallies.

Israel’s two-year-long campaign has killed more than 65,000 Palestinians, most of them civilians, according to Gazan health authorities, and has spread famine, demolished most buildings, and displaced most of the territory’s population, in many cases multiple times. - Reuters