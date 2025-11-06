Two Palestinians killed as Israeli forces storm West Bank city

NABLUS: At least two Palestinians were killed Tuesday as Israel launched a large-scale military operation in the occupied West Bank city of Nablus, the Palestinian health ministry and the Israeli army said.

The military said troops opened fire and “eliminated” two Palestinians who had attempted to steal a soldier’s weapon as the “counterterrorism operation” was underway in the old city of Nablus.

The Palestinian health ministry said authorities had been informed by Israel of the deaths of Nidal Amira, 40, and Khaled Amira, 35. It did not specify whether the two were related.

The Israeli military said one soldier was “moderately injured” and three others lightly in the incident.

AFPTV footage showed Israeli soldiers standing in one of the old city’s narrow streets, next to two dead bodies.

An AFP journalist said dozens of military vehicles entered Nablus’s historic centre shortly after midnight (2100 GMT Monday). A curfew had been announced over loudspeakers the day before.

At a major square outside the old city, young men and boys gathered on Tuesday to burn tyres and throw stones at the Israeli armoured vehicles.

The Palestine Red Crescent Society said that during the Israeli raid, at least three people were injured from bullet shrapnel, four from “physical assault”, and dozens more from tear gas inhalation.

It added that ambulances were blocked from entering the old city, obstructing the work of medical teams.

Israel said in a statement that its forces had searched “250 structures” and arrested “six wanted individuals” during Tuesday’s operation.

The northern West Bank, where Nablus is located, has been the target of a major Israeli offensive since late January.

Israel has occupied the West Bank since 1967 and its forces regularly carry out raids that authorities say target Palestinian militants.

An AFP correspondent in Nablus saw Israeli soldiers searching shops and detaining several people for questioning on Tuesday.

The correspondent said Israeli flags were raised over the roofs of buildings taken over by the troops and used as temporary bases.

The old city of Nablus has seen several major Israeli raids, including in 2022 and 2023 during large-scale operations targeting a local grouping of armed fighters, and in 2002 during the second Palestinian intifada, or uprising.

Violence has surged in the West Bank since the start of the Gaza war, triggered by the unprecedented October 7, 2023 attack on Israel by the Palestinian Islamist movement Hamas.

The Palestinian Authority says at least 938 Palestinians, including fighters but also many civilians, have been killed in the West Bank by Israeli soldiers or settlers since October 2023.

Over the same period, at least 35 Israelis including civilians and soldiers have been killed in Palestinian attacks or during Israeli military raids, according to official Israeli figures.