UK and France to coordinate nuclear deterrents against Europe threats

LONDON: The UK and France have agreed to coordinate their independent nuclear deterrents in response to any severe threat to Europe.

The declaration, set to be signed on Thursday, confirms that while each nation retains control over its nuclear capabilities, they will act jointly if necessary.

The UK Ministry of Defence and the French presidency stated that the agreement ensures no extreme threat to Europe will go unanswered by both countries.

French President Emmanuel Macron and UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer will formalise the deal during a bilateral summit in London, marking the end of Macron’s three-day state visit.

The summit will also focus on strengthening defence cooperation, including joint missile development and nuclear collaboration. Both nations plan to increase orders for Storm Shadow cruise missiles, known as SCALP in France, and accelerate work on a next-generation replacement system. These missiles have been critical in supporting Ukraine against Russian aggression.

The renewed partnership, dubbed an “Entente Industrielle,“ aims to make defence a driver of economic growth. Starmer emphasised the deep history of UK-France defence collaboration, calling the new agreements a significant upgrade.

Additionally, Macron and Starmer will join a virtual meeting of the “coalition of the willing” on Ukraine, reinforcing international support for Kyiv. The summit also addresses curbing illegal cross-Channel migration and broader security concerns. - AFP