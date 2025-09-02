UK extends ageing nuclear plants to boost energy security and net zero goals

LONDON: Two ageing British nuclear power plants will operate for an additional year to support national energy security and net zero targets.

Operator EDF announced that Heysham 1 in northwest England and Hartlepool in northeast England will continue generating electricity until March 2028.

The French energy company’s British partner Centrica confirmed the extension following positive inspection results.

EDF’s nuclear operations managing director Mark Hartley stated this extension could power more than four million homes.

He added that it secures employment for more than one thousand workers and supports Britain’s clean energy ambitions.

Centrica noted these stations reduce fossil fuel dependency while supporting clean energy security objectives.

The planned March 2030 closure dates for Heysham 2 and Torness plants remain unchanged.

EDF also confirmed that Britain’s fifth nuclear facility, Sizewell B, could potentially operate until 2055.

These ageing facilities will eventually be replaced by new nuclear power stations nationwide.

The UK government approved Sizewell C construction in July after securing investor agreements to strengthen energy security.

Sizewell C is not expected to begin electricity generation until the late 2030s.

EDF is currently constructing both Sizewell C and another new plant at Hinkley Point C.

Britain has prioritised nuclear power expansion since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine highlighted energy security concerns.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s government committed to reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 81% from 1990 levels by 2035.

Nuclear energy remains controversial despite its role in replacing fossil fuels and reducing emissions.

Environmental groups continue raising safety concerns about nuclear power generation and radioactive waste disposal. – AFP