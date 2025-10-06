UK police investigate mosque fire as hate crime after synagogue attack

LONDON: Police are investigating a suspected arson at a mosque in southern England as a hate crime, days after a fatal attack on a synagogue.

Officers were called to the incident at the mosque in the coastal town of Peacehaven late on Saturday.

No one was injured, but the blaze damaged the mosque’s front entrance and a vehicle parked outside.

Sussex Police released images of two masked men dressed in dark clothing and appealed for public help to identify them.

Detective Inspector Gavin Patch called the fire an “appalling and reckless attack which we know will have left many people feeling less safe”.

“We are treating this as an arson with intent to endanger life and are continuing to pursue a number of lines of enquiry to identify those responsible,“ said Patch.

The fire follows Thursday’s attack on a synagogue in Manchester where two people died and three others were seriously injured.

Police have drawn a potential link between the synagogue attack and Islamist extremism.

A spokesperson for the Peacehaven mosque said “we are profoundly grateful that no-one was injured”.

The spokesperson called for “everyone to reject division and respond to hate with unity and compassion”.

“This hateful act does not represent our community or our town,“ the spokesperson added.

Interior minister Shabana Mahmood described the attack as “deeply concerning”.

“Attacks against Britain’s Muslims are attacks against all Britons and this country itself,“ Mahmood posted on social media.

Phil Rosenberg, president of the Board of Deputies of British Jews, also condemned the mosque fire.

“Every faith community has the right to worship free from fear. Our country is better than this,“ Rosenberg said.

“Over recent weeks there has been a lot of focus on how we have become a divided kingdom. But we are the United Kingdom. And we need to move forward against hate together.” – AFP