Ukraine reports 623 Russian drones and missiles fired overnight

KYIV: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky reported that Russia fired 597 attack drones and 26 long-range missiles overnight, marking one of the largest aerial assaults since the war began.

The Ukrainian air force intercepted 319 Shahed drones and 25 missiles, though some still struck multiple locations.

Zelensky highlighted the need for stronger Western sanctions to disrupt Russia’s military capabilities, particularly targeting drone production and oil revenues.

“The pace of Russian air strikes requires swift decisions,“ he said, emphasizing that sanctions could curb further attacks.

Iranian-made Shahed drones accounted for over half of the strikes, underscoring Russia’s reliance on foreign-supplied weaponry.

The Ukrainian military confirmed that one missile and around 20 drones hit five undisclosed sites, though details remain scarce.

Zelensky urged allies to move beyond symbolic support, stating, “We need more than just signals to stop this war.”

His call for sanctions on Russia’s oil and drone supply chains reflects Kyiv’s push to weaken Moscow’s war economy. - AFP