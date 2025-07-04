Ukrainian drone crash kills one in southern Russia

MOSCOW: A woman was killed when a Ukrainian drone crashed into an apartment building in southern Russia, the region’s acting governor said early Friday.

A two-storey building in the village of Dolotinka in Rostov was “damaged by a UAV crash, a floor slab collapsed, and as a result, a retired woman, a former teacher, died”, Yury Slyusar said on Telegram.

“At the moment, the threat of a UAV attack remains in the Rostov region. All forces and means are on alert and continue to repel the enemy attack,“ Slyusar said.

He added that 20 residents were evacuated from the building.

A man was also wounded by shrapnel in a Ukrainian drone attack on a district in the Moscow region, Russia’s TASS news agency said Friday.

It came as Russian missile and drone strikes on Ukraine’s capital Kyiv overnight wounded 19, the city’s mayor, Vitali Klitschko, said Friday, adding that 14 had been hospitalised.

The Russian strikes damaged railways, forcing passenger trains to divert with delays of up to two hours, according to Ukraine’s national railway company.

More than three years after the start of Russia’s military offensive in Ukraine, fighting continues to rage, with efforts for truce at a standstill. - AFP