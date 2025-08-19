UN debates Lebanon peacekeeping force withdrawal amid tensions

UNITED NATIONS: The United Nations Security Council began debating a French-drafted resolution to extend the UN peacekeeping mission in southern Lebanon for one year while preparing for its eventual withdrawal.

Israel and the US reportedly oppose renewing the mandate of the UN Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL), raising uncertainty over Washington’s support due to its veto power.

A US State Department spokesperson declined to comment on ongoing negotiations regarding UNIFIL, deployed since 1978 to maintain peace between Lebanon and Israel.

The draft resolution, first reported by Reuters, proposes extending UNIFIL’s mandate until August 31, 2026, while outlining plans for its phased withdrawal.

Withdrawal would require Lebanon’s government to become the sole security provider in the south and a political agreement between conflicting parties.

Following a recent ceasefire, Lebanon’s army has begun deploying in the south and dismantling Hezbollah’s military infrastructure.

Lebanon’s cabinet has tasked its military with formulating a plan to disarm Hezbollah by year-end, though the Iran-backed group resists such efforts.

Despite the truce, Israel maintains forces in strategic Lebanese areas and continues cross-border strikes, heightening tensions.

Israeli troops have also clashed with UN peacekeepers during patrols in contested zones.

The draft resolution urges intensified diplomacy to resolve disputes over the Lebanon-Israel border demarcation.

The 15-member Security Council will vote on the resolution by August 25 before UNIFIL’s current mandate expires. - AFP