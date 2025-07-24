UN reports Taliban rights abuses against Afghan returnees

KABUL: A United Nations report has accused Taliban authorities of committing human rights violations against Afghans forcibly returned from Iran and Pakistan.

The findings highlight cases of torture, arbitrary detention, and threats to personal security, particularly targeting women, former government affiliates, and media workers.

The report, released by the UN Assistance Mission in Afghanistan and the UN Human Rights Office, is based on interviews with 49 returnees.

Since 2023, mass deportations by Iran and Pakistan have pushed nearly two million Afghans back into a country grappling with a severe humanitarian crisis.

The UNHCR warns up to three million may return by year-end.

“People at particular risk include women and girls, former security personnel, journalists, and civil society members,“ the UN stated.

The Taliban denies abuse allegations, citing a general amnesty for ex-government and NATO-linked individuals.

UN rights chief Volker Turk stressed, “Nobody should be sent back to persecution based on identity or history. For Afghan women, gender-based persecution is especially severe.” – AFP