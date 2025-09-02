UN warns Afghan quake could impact hundreds of thousands of people

GENEVA: The United Nations warned on Tuesday that the earthquake in eastern Afghanistan which has killed more than 900 people could impact hundreds of thousands of individuals.

UN humanitarian coordinator in Afghanistan Indrika Ratwatte stated that casualty numbers are expected to rise exponentially as assessments continue.

More than 900 people are confirmed dead with thousands injured following the 6.0 magnitude quake that struck remote mountainous provinces near Pakistan’s border around midnight on Sunday.

At least five aftershocks compounded the destruction in regions where most homes are low rise mud brick structures vulnerable to collapse.

Ratwatte explained that typical homes in the area have mud walls and wooden roofs which collapse and suffocate or crush residents during seismic events.

He emphasised that the nighttime timing meant most people were asleep indoors significantly increasing potential casualties.

The earthquake’s epicentre was approximately twenty seven kilometres from Jalalabad according to the United States Geological Survey.

This shallow quake occurring only eight kilometres below the surface caused extensive damage triggering numerous landslides and rockfalls.

Ratwatte described huge challenges reaching remote areas with severely damaged road access requiring helicopters for rescue and medical teams.

Afghanistan remains one of the world’s poorest countries after decades of conflict facing a protracted humanitarian crisis worsened by recent refugee returns.

The UN coordinator urged international solidarity with Afghans facing multiple crises noting this year’s aid appeal for two point eight billion dollars remains only twenty eight percent funded. – AFP