Unification Church appeals Japan's decision to revoke legal status

TOKYO: The Unification Church said Monday it had appealed a Japanese court's decision to strip the sect of official recognition, in the wake of the assassination of ex-premier Shinzo Abe.

The Tokyo District Court issued a dissolution order last month for the Japanese chapter of the Unification Church, saying it had caused “unprecedented damage” to society.

The Church, which was founded in South Korea and is nicknamed the “Moonies” after its late founder Sun Myung Moon, is accused of pressuring members to make large and sometimes life-ruining donations.

It has also been blamed for child neglect among its members, although it has denied any wrongdoing.

Church official Tokushige Kondo told reporters that an appeal had been lodged on Monday with the Tokyo High Court.

The order “is not acceptable”, he said.

Former prime minister Abe was shot dead on the campaign trail in 2022, allegedly by a man who resented the Unification Church.

The alleged assassin is 44-year-old Tetsuya Yamagami whose family reportedly went bankrupt after his mother donated around 100 million yen ($1 million at the time) to the sect.

Investigations after Abe's murder revealed close ties between the Unification Church and many conservative ruling-party lawmakers, leading to the resignation of four ministers.

The government sought permission from the courts in 2023 to have the group legally disbanded.

The court order, once enacted, will remove the Church's tax-exempt status while branding the organisation a harmful entity, experts say.

However, the group, officially the Family Federation for World Peace and Unification, will still be able to continue religious practices.

Lawyers warn the Church could transfer its financial assets elsewhere, partly due to a lack of legislation to return money to victims.

The Church rose to global prominence in the 1970s and 80s after its foundation in 1954, becoming famous for mass weddings often held in stadiums.

Japan has long been a financial hub for the Church, which has told members they must atone for the wartime occupation of Korea and sell expensive items to obtain forgiveness from sins.

Since Abe's murder, the Church has pledged to prevent “excessive” member donations.