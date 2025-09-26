UNRWA chief says agency vital for Gaza reconstruction and ceasefire

UNITED NATIONS: The head of the UN agency for Palestinian refugees insists it must play a central role in Gaza’s reconstruction despite being sidelined from a new US peace plan.

UNRWA Commissioner-General Philippe Lazzarini told AFP that the agency, with its 12,000 staff in Gaza, possesses the best expertise for delivering primary health and education services.

Lazzarini stated he had not seen the substance of the mooted US plan, a 21-point blueprint for a ceasefire and reconstruction of the devastated strip.

He emphasised that achieving a ceasefire is the most urgent priority, after which various reconstruction plans can be consolidated.

The UNRWA chief highlighted the recent New York Declaration, endorsed by 142 countries, as a roadmap leading towards reconstruction and a future two-state solution.

Lazzarini welcomed Palestinian President Mahmud Abbas’s commitment to a reformed Palestinian Authority governing Gaza post-ceasefire.

He asserted that UNRWA is an asset that can help build future capacity and empower Palestinian institutions in education and primary health.

The commissioner-general insisted UNRWA would inevitably be part of administering post-war Gaza, citing its reservoir of teachers essential for reintegrating children into an education system.

Lazzarini was scathing of the US- and Israeli-backed Gaza Humanitarian Foundation, which he labelled a “death trap” and an “abomination” linked to the spread of hunger.

His comments come as Israeli lawmakers passed legislation against UNRWA’s work over accusations of providing cover for Hamas militants, claims disputed by the UN and many donors. – AFP