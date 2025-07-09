US airports end shoe removal rule for security screening after 20 years

WASHINGTON: Passengers travelling through US airports will no longer need to remove their shoes during security screenings, marking the end of a 20-year policy introduced after the 2001 “Shoe Bomber” incident. Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem announced the change at Ronald Reagan National Airport, emphasising advancements in security technology.

The shoe removal rule was implemented in 2006 following the arrest of Richard Reid, an Al-Qaeda member who attempted to detonate explosives hidden in his shoes on a Paris-to-Miami flight in 2001. Reid is currently serving a life sentence in a US prison.

Noem stated, “In those 20 years since that policy was put in place, our security technology has changed dramatically. It’s evolved. TSA has changed. We have a multi-layered whole of government approach now to security.” She assured travellers that safety standards would not be compromised despite the relaxed rule.

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) confirmed that other security protocols, including identity verification and Secure Flight vetting, will remain unchanged. The agency highlighted its layered approach to security, which includes screening for liquids, gels, and electronics.

Past terror threats have shaped modern airport security measures. The 2006 liquid explosives plot in the UK led to restrictions on carrying liquids in hand luggage, while the 9/11 attacks prompted stricter identity checks and baggage screening. - AFP