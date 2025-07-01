US approves $510m bomb guidance kits sale to Israel amid tensions

WASHINGTON: The United States has approved a $510 million sale of bomb guidance kits and support equipment to Israel, following heavy munitions use in its recent conflict with Iran. The US Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) stated the sale aims to strengthen Israel’s ability to counter threats and protect its borders, infrastructure, and civilians.

“The proposed sale will enhance Israel’s capability to meet current and future threats by improving its ability to defend Israel’s borders, vital infrastructure, and population centers,“ the DSCA said. The agency emphasized Washington’s commitment to Israel’s security, calling it vital to US national interests.

The State Department greenlit the potential sale, with the DSCA notifying Congress for final approval. Israel recently conducted airstrikes on Iranian nuclear facilities, targeting scientists and military leaders in an effort to halt Tehran’s nuclear program. Iran maintains its nuclear activities are peaceful, but the US and allies suspect weapons development.

Former President Donald Trump initially sought diplomacy to replace the 2018-abandoned nuclear deal but ultimately authorized military strikes. A ceasefire paused hostilities last week, though Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu warned against Iran rebuilding nuclear sites, signaling possible future clashes.