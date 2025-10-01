US government shutdown looms as Senate funding vote fails

WASHINGTON: The United States government is heading towards a shutdown after the Senate failed to pass a funding extension before Tuesday’s midnight deadline.

President Donald Trump threatened to extend his purge of the federal workforce during the impending government closure.

The Senate vote of 55 to 45 virtually guarantees that government agencies must halt all but essential operations starting Wednesday.

This disruption could affect everything from air travel to the monthly unemployment report according to officials.

A last-minute resolution appears impossible given the entrenched divisions between Republicans and Democrats.

Any potential agreement would also require approval from the Republican-controlled House of Representatives which is not currently in session.

Senate Republican Leader John Thune stated the chamber would vote again on the House-passed measure later this week.

Budget stand-offs have become routine in Washington as the nation’s politics grow increasingly dysfunctional.

Democrats insist any spending bill must include additional healthcare subsidies while Republicans want the issues handled separately.

Trump escalated tensions by threatening to cancel Democratic-favored programs and fire more federal workers if the shutdown occurs.

“We’ll be laying off a lot of people,“ Trump told reporters while suggesting the layoffs would primarily affect Democrats.

The government faces a significant brain drain with over 150,000 workers taking buyouts this week in the largest exodus in 80 years.

Tens of thousands more federal employees have already been fired earlier this year according to administration figures.

Trump has refused to spend billions of dollars approved by Congress prompting Democratic questions about supporting spending bills.

Several agencies including the Justice Department and Social Security Administration blamed Democrats for the shutdown in memos to employees.

These communications violate long-standing norms protecting government workers from partisan pressure.

Agencies issued detailed shutdown plans closing scientific research customer service and other nonessential activities.

Tens of thousands of workers would be sent home without pay during the shutdown period.

Military troops border guards and other essential personnel would continue working without immediate payment.

The government last shut down for 35 days during 2018 and 2019 due to immigration disputes under Trump’s first term.

That shutdown cost the US economy 3 billion dollars according to the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office.

The current dispute involves 1.7 trillion dollars funding agency operations roughly one-quarter of the total 7 trillion dollar budget.

Airlines warned that a shutdown could slow flights while the Labor Department confirmed it would not issue its monthly unemployment report.

The Small Business Administration will stop issuing loans and the Environmental Protection Agency will suspend some pollution-cleanup efforts.

Two labor unions representing federal employees filed a lawsuit to block agencies from enacting mass layoffs.

Federal appeals courts have allowed Trump to proceed with firings while similar lawsuits continue.

Congress has shut down the government 15 times since 1981 with most closures lasting only a day or two.

Healthcare remains the primary sticking point in current negotiations according to congressional sources.

Democrats demand permanent Affordable Care Act subsidies currently set to expire at year’s end.

Without legislative action healthcare costs will rise sharply for 24 million Americans according to projections.

Republican-controlled states like Florida and Texas would face disproportionate impacts from subsidy expirations.

Democrats also seek assurances that Trump cannot undo healthcare changes if they become law.

Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer argued the funding bill “does nothing absolutely nothing to solve the biggest health care crisis in America.”

Republicans express openness to healthcare fixes but accuse Democrats of holding the budget hostage for political gain.

Senator Thune criticized “the far left’s determination to oppose everything President Trump has said or done” as justification for shutdown.

Democrats believed they were making progress after a Monday White House meeting with Trump.

The president later posted a manipulated video featuring stereotyped images of Democratic leaders and Mexicans. – Reuters