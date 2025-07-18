US labels Pakistan-linked TRF as terrorist group over Kashmir attack

WASHINGTON: The US government has officially designated The Resistance Front (TRF), an offshoot of the Pakistan-based extremist group Lashkar-e-Taiba, as a “foreign terrorist organization.”

The decision follows the April 22 militant attack in Indian-administered Kashmir that left 26 dead.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio stated that TRF’s designation as a “foreign terrorist organization” and “specially designated global terrorist” aligns with President Donald Trump’s call for justice.

“TRF is a front and proxy for Lashkar-e-Taiba,“ Rubio said.

TRF initially claimed responsibility for the Pahalgam attack before retracting its statement days later.

Lashkar-e-Taiba, already listed as a terrorist group by the US, has been accused of orchestrating attacks in India, including the 2008 Mumbai siege.

India welcomed the US decision, with Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar calling it a “strong affirmation of India-US counter-terrorism cooperation.”

Pakistan, however, rejected any links between TRF and Lashkar-e-Taiba, stating that the latter is a “defunct organization banned in Pakistan.”

The April attack intensified hostilities between nuclear-armed neighbors India and Pakistan, leading to cross-border strikes until a ceasefire was brokered on May 10.

While Washington condemned the attack, it avoided directly blaming Islamabad.

Analyst Michael Kugelman noted that the US move signals support for India’s stance on TRF’s ties to Lashkar-e-Taiba.

“This can be a shot in the arm for US-India relations,“ he said.

India maintains that Kashmir disputes must be resolved bilaterally without external interference. The region remains a flashpoint, with both nations claiming it in full but controlling only parts. - Reuters