US labour unions sue government over visa holder social media monitoring

WASHINGTON: Labour unions have filed a lawsuit against the United States government over allegations of illegal social media monitoring of visa holders.

The lawsuit claims the Trump administration violated First Amendment rights by searching social media posts for specific viewpoints including criticism of Israel.

This legal challenge targets the broad immigration crackdown initiated since President Donald Trump’s inauguration in January.

The Department of State recently revoked visas of at least six people over social media comments about conservative activist Charlie Kirk’s assassination.

Three major trade unions including United Auto Workers and American Federation of Teachers sued multiple government agencies in federal court.

State Department spokesperson Tommy Pigott stated the United States has no obligation to allow foreigners who commit anti-American acts.

Trump administration officials argue foreigners lack the same constitutional rights as US citizens and that visas represent privileges rather than rights.

The complaint alleges government programs use artificial intelligence to monitor visa holders’ online posts for negative views.

Federal authorities have broadly defined terrorism support to include criticism of US support for Israel and Palestinian advocacy.

The lawsuit cites cases including green card holder Mahmoud Khalil who faced deportation for pro-Palestinian protest participation.

Unions argue this surveillance has chilled free speech among thousands of members fearing immigration consequences.

Many union members have stopped expressing views due to government actions triggering life-altering immigration outcomes.

The complaint emphasizes this particularly affects visa holders and Lawful Permanent Residents facing potential deportation. – Reuters