Teen with cancer struggling to raise treatment funds

PETALING JAYA: Sixteen-year-old Meera Bernadette, who has battled a rare liver cancer since childhood, is racing against time to raise RM300,000 for a life-saving liver transplant in India after her condition progressed to end-stage liver disease.

Her mother, Mariamma Govindan, 50, said Meera was first diagnosed with hepatoblastoma at the age of six and has since undergone three major liver surgeries and multiple rounds of chemotherapy.

“When she was first admitted to University Malaya Medical Centre, doctors confirmed she had liver cancer. She went through chemotherapy and surgery to remove 75% of her liver,” she said.

Meera’s condition worsened in 2023 when bile began leaking into her lungs, forcing doctors to remove part of her right lung and repair her diaphragm.

A follow-up surgery in 2024 to reconstruct the bile ducts failed after 16 hours.

“Now her liver is irreparably damaged. She’s 16 but weighs only 28kg. Doctors said her case is too complex to be done locally, so the transplant has to be done in India.”

The procedure and post-operative care at Indraprastha Apollo Hospital in New Delhi are estimated to cost RM300,000, covering pre-surgical conditioning, hospitalisation, three months of recovery and medication.

Mariamma said the amount represents more than just the surgery, it includes treatment, recovery and living expenses abroad during her daughter’s fragile recovery period.

“The doctors advised that Meera needs to be in New Delhi at least two weeks before the operation for conditioning and nutritional support, as she is severely underweight. The package includes hospitalisation, medication and follow-up monitoring to prevent infection or organ rejection.”

The family had quietly borne the financial burden for nearly a decade before turning to public fundraising.

Their savings were depleted by hospital admissions, medication and treatments not subsidised by the government.

“We’ve already spent everything we had over the past 10 years on her treatment. So far, about RM200,000 has been raised through public donations, but we still need another RM100,000 before she can proceed with the transplant.

“All the earlier surgeries, chemotherapies, medications and hospital stays were paid out of pocket.

“We never asked anyone for help before, but this time, the scale and urgency are beyond what our family can manage.”

Despite the hardship, Mariamma said her daughter’s resilience keeps her going.

“Every time I see her smile despite the pain, I remind myself not to give up. She has spent more of her life in hospital wards than at home, but she still stays positive. As a mother, I can’t give up when she still wants to fight.”

Meera’s plight has since drawn the attention of Hamidi’s Comrades in Charity, a volunteer group formed during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Its secretary Hamidi Mookkaiyah Abdullah said the group began collecting funds among its members after learning of Meera’s case.

“Most of our contributors are teachers who give RM100 to RM300 every month. Whatever we collect goes straight to those in need,” he said, adding that Meera’s donation account was briefly frozen due to a large influx of funds but has since been reactivated.

Those wishing to contribute may donate to Mariamma Govindan, Maybank 103024287389 or to Persatuan Kebajikan Rakan-Rakan Hamidi CIMB Bank 8011004760.

For enquiries, contact Hamidi via WhatsApp at +6019-277 3856.