US probes Duke University over alleged race discrimination in funding threat

WASHINGTON: The US government has launched an investigation into Duke University and its law journal over claims of race-based discrimination, marking the latest in a series of federal funding threats against American universities.

The Education Department stated the probe focuses on whether the Duke Law Journal’s editor selection process unfairly favors minority candidates.

“This investigation is based on recent reporting alleging that Duke University discriminates on the bases of race, color, and/or national origin by using these factors to select law journal members,“ the department said.

Education Secretary Linda McMahon and Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. sent a letter to Duke’s leadership, accusing the university of applying racial preferences in hiring, admissions, and scholarships.

The letter urged Duke to review its policies and form a panel to address alleged civil rights violations. The university has yet to respond.

The move follows similar actions against Harvard and Columbia, with Harvard reportedly negotiating a $500 million settlement—double Columbia’s recent agreement—to resolve federal scrutiny.

Harvard has resisted external oversight, viewing it as unacceptable.

Rights advocates warn the administration’s crackdown threatens academic freedom. Meanwhile, Brown University secured a $500 million loan after facing federal grant cuts, highlighting growing financial pressures on institutions.

Under Title VI of the Civil Rights Act, universities receiving federal funds are barred from racial discrimination.

The Trump administration has previously targeted schools over DEI programs, transgender policies, and pro-Palestinian protests.

President Trump has repeatedly claimed, without evidence, that DEI initiatives discriminate against white people and men—a stance rights groups reject, arguing such programs correct historical inequities. - Reuters